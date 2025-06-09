World / Russia-Ukraine war Heavyweight Champ Has a Challenge for Trump Come live in my house for a week, says Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Jun 9, 2025 9:06 AM CDT Copied Ukraine's boxer Oleksandr Usyk speaks at a press conference after winning his fight against Britain's boxer Tyson Fury for the WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) See 1 more photo World heavyweight boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk has an unusual offer for Donald Trump: Come live at my place in Ukraine for a week—rockets overhead included. Usyk issued the challenge in separate interviews with CNN and the BBC. "Only one week," he told the BBC. "I will give him my house. Live please in Ukraine and watch what is going on every night. Every night there are bombs and flights above my house. Bombs, rockets. Every night. It's enough." Usyk lives on the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv. "Donald Trump, please open (your) eyes, help my people," Usyk told CNN. He noted that Trump as a candidate promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly. "He should be responsible for his words." Last week, the US president likened Russia and Ukraine to two squabbling children who should be allowed to fight for awhile. Usyk suggests he might change his mind with a stay in a neighborhood that gets bombed regularly. "Then he will understand what is happening." (Russia launched its largest drone attack of the war on Sunday night, part of its retaliation for Ukraine's massive "Operation Spiderweb" attack.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) See 1 more photo Report an error