'Teacher of the Year' Charged With Teen-Involved Sex Crimes

An Alabama kindergarten "Teacher of the Year" is facing serious charges after authorities say she lured a teen into a bathroom for a sexual encounter outside school hours, per Fox News . Heather Ozment, who was recently honored by Calera Elementary School, faces charges including first- and second-degree sexual abuse and enticing a child to enter a vehicle or house for immoral purposes. Calera Police say the alleged offenses occurred after school hours and did not involve Ozment's students or take place on school property. The investigation has included forensic interviews and medical examinations of the alleged juvenile victims, with assistance from children's advocacy nonprofit Owens House.

School district officials report they learned of the allegations in April, at which point Ozment was placed on immediate administrative leave for the remainder of the year pending law enforcement's investigation, per AL.com. The district stated that the alleged conduct did not occur on campus and declined to provide further details, citing personnel privacy. Police Chief David Hyche emphasized the department's commitment to protecting minors, saying all allegations of sexual misconduct with youths are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Ozment was booked into Shelby County Jail on Friday and released the same day. The timeline of the alleged offenses has not been disclosed. The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not said whether additional victims are suspected. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)