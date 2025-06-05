D-Day 'Was Not a Pleasant Day for You'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Oval Office meeting with President Trump may have been overshadowed by Trump's friction with Elon Musk, but it nonetheless made headlines. Merz encouraged Trump to play a strong role in getting Russia to end its war against Ukraine, and he reminded the president that Friday is the anniversary of D-Day, when the US helped end another European war, reports the Washington Post. At which point, Trump interjected with a joke, per Newsweek:

Trump: "That was not a pleasant day for you."

"That was not a pleasant day for you." Merz: "No, that was not a pleasant—well—"

"No, that was not a pleasant—well—" Trump: "This was not a great day (for Germany)."

"This was not a great day (for Germany)." Merz: "In the long run, Mr. President, this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship."

"In the long run, Mr. President, this was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship." Trump: "That's true."