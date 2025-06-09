Analysis: This Is the Fight Trump Wanted

Three days of protests in Los Angeles over the Trump administration's aggressive crackdown on immigration is exactly the fight President Trump was looking for, writes Tyler Pager in a New York Times analysis. By calling in the National Guard over the objections of state and local officials, Trump is again testing the limits of his presidential power, writes Pager.

"But aides and allies of the president say the events unfolding in Los Angeles provide an almost perfect distillation of why Mr. Trump was elected in November."