Analysis: This Is the Fight Trump Wanted

Three days of protests in Los Angeles over the Trump administration's aggressive crackdown on immigration is exactly the fight President Trump was looking for, writes Tyler Pager in a New York Times analysis. By calling in the National Guard over the objections of state and local officials, Trump is again testing the limits of his presidential power, writes Pager.
- "But aides and allies of the president say the events unfolding in Los Angeles provide an almost perfect distillation of why Mr. Trump was elected in November."
- Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich amplifies the point: "It could not be clearer," he tells the newspaper. "One side is for enforcing the law and protecting Americans, and the other side is for defending illegals and being on the side of the people who break the law."
- An editorial in the Wall Street Journal chimes in. "Our guess is that the White House had teed up this authority to use when needed, and Mr. Trump was itching to do so," the editors write. "He knows Americans don't like protests that include burning tires or broad disruptions of commercial traffic and public order."
- The editorial sees all this as everything that's wrong with politics in 2025. It blames the Biden administration's "de facto open-border policy" for resulting in "mayhem and costs that have changed the immigration debate for the worse." Trump ran on border security and thus "has leeway to solve the problem. He may go too far, as he so often does, but Democrats should look in the mirror for giving him the political opening. We'd call for common sense on both sides, but that's probably not in the offing."
(California Gov. Gavin Newsom accuses Trump of manufacturing a political crisis and promises to sue
.)