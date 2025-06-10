Soros-Backed Initiative Aims to Make Texas a Blue State

A figure much vilified on the right is funding a Democratic mission with the tall order of turning Texas into a blue state. The Texas Majority PAC, which is funded by billionaire George Soros, launched a "Blue Texas" initiative that will pour millions of dollars into the effort, reports the Hill. The outlet says it will be an eight-figure campaign. The idea is to organize volunteers and recruit candidates for 2026 races, reports the Wall Street Journal, which lays out stark stats for the party:
- Democrats haven't won a statewide race in Texas since 1994.
- They haven't won a presidential race since 1980, and Trump carried the state by 14 points in November.
- Texas hasn't elected a Democratic senator since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.
"With Trump back in the White House and Ken Paxton dragging down the GOP ticket, we have a massive opportunity to win in 2026," says Katherine Fischer, director of the Texas Majority PAC, per the Hill. Paxton is the state attorney general who's challenging fellow Republican John Cornyn for Cornyn's Senate seat next year, per the New York Times. Democrats say they have a legitimate shot at capturing the seat.