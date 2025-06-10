Soros-Backed Initiative Aims to Make Texas a Blue State

A figure much vilified on the right is funding a Democratic mission with the tall order of turning Texas into a blue state. The Texas Majority PAC, which is funded by billionaire George Soros, launched a "Blue Texas" initiative that will pour millions of dollars into the effort, reports the Hill. The outlet says it will be an eight-figure campaign. The idea is to organize volunteers and recruit candidates for 2026 races, reports the Wall Street Journal, which lays out stark stats for the party: