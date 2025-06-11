Austria Gunman's Farewell Letter Did Not Give Motive

The 21-year-old man who killed ten people in Austria's worst mass shooting in recent years may have been planning a different kind of attack. Police say they found abandoned plans for a bomb attack and a non-functional homemade bomb at the suspect's home, the BBC reports. The gunman killed himself after the attack on the BORG Dreierschuetzengasse high school in Graz, Austria's second-largest city. Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria's Interior Ministry, says the shooter also left a letter saying goodbye to his parents, reports Deutsche Welle . "But no motive can be inferred from the farewell letter," Ruf says.

Six females and three males died in the initial attack and a seventh female died in a hospital, the BBC reports. Police say the victims were a teacher and nine students between the ages of 14 and 17. The gunman was a former student at the school who did not graduate. The attack inspired a few copycat threats, but there were many signs of solidarity in Graz, with people lining up until 2am for a blood drive for the 11 people injured in the attack, Wiener Zeitung reports. Police believe the gunman legally owned the pistol and shotgun he used in the attack. Graz Mayor Elke Kahr is among those calling for Austria to tighten its gun laws.