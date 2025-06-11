An Art-World Expert Is Guilty in Forgery Scheme

A prominent French furniture expert and a respected restorer have been convicted in a major forgery case that shook the French art world . Bill Pallot, 61, once considered the leading authority on 18th-century French chairs, and Bruno Desnoues, a well-known restorer, were found guilty of producing and selling fakes. The pair managed to deceive not only wealthy collectors—including a Qatari prince—but also the Palace of Versailles, which spent over €1.5 million—around $1.7 million—on six counterfeit royal chairs, reports the Guardian .

The scheme ran from 2008 to 2015 and reportedly caused €4.5 million in damages. The two men used old wooden frames from genuine 18th-century chairs, making it easier to pass off the fakes as authentic. The operation began as a bet to see if the art market could be fooled. "We said we'd do it as a game, to see if the art market noticed or not," Pallot told the court. Some experts told the court the art market should have noticed, pointing to the fact that the wood hadn't retracted as it would have were it centuries old. But for a while, not one did. "It went like a breeze," Pallot told the court, per the BBC. "Everything was fake but the money."

A lawyer for Versailles said the men were helped by Pallot's "thorough knowledge" of the inventories of royal furniture that were known to have been at Versailles, as it allowed him to zero in on pieces missing from the collection and have those made. Authorities uncovered the scam in 2014 after noticing suspicious financial transactions involving a couple with modest means. A subsequent money-laundering probe led to Desnoues; a 9-year investigation followed.

Pallot was handed a four-year suspended prison sentence and a €200,000 fine, while Desnoues was handed a three-year suspended sentence and a €100,000 fine. Both men were also sentenced to four months in prison, though both had already served that time in the wake of their arrests.