US Pulls Staff From Iraq Embassy as Iran Tensions Rise

The US is pulling non-essential embassy staff and their families out of Baghdad amid rising security concerns, per the BBC . Officials haven't detailed what triggered the move announced Wednesday, but CBS News reports the decision follows warnings that Israel might launch an operation against Iran. The network's sources say the US anticipates Iran could respond by targeting American sites in Iraq. Tensions come as nuclear talks between the US and Iran have stalled, though US envoy Steve Witkoff still plans to meet Iran's foreign minister in Muscat on Sunday to discuss the nuclear issue.

The US State Department said the embassy reduction was based on ongoing security assessments. The AP reports embassy staffing was already limited in nature, and as such, the order will not impact a large number of personnel. The department has also green-lit the departure of nonessential personnel and relatives from Bahrain and Kuwait, which would enable them to leave those countries on the government's dime and with government assistance.

President Trump, speaking at the Kennedy Center, said Americans were advised to leave the region "because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens"; he emphasized that the US will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency criticized Iran's cooperation in a recent report, citing unexplained nuclear material at undeclared sites. Iran dismissed the report, calling it unbalanced and based on forged documents from Israel. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)