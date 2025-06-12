Lawsuit: Musk's $1M Checks to Voters Were Bribes

A Wisconsin watchdog group is taking Elon Musk to court, alleging he tried to sway the state's Supreme Court election by bribing voters with million-dollar checks and cash prizes. The lawsuit claims Musk's high-profile giveaways crossed the line into illegal election bribery and could threaten the integrity of future elections, per NBC News . The suit, filed by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and two voters, claims Musk and his America PAC handed out $100 to voters who signed a petition and awarded million-dollar checks to others, actions they say amount to illegal vote bribery and unauthorized lotteries.

Plaintiffs point to a town hall event in Green Bay at which Musk gave two people million-dollar checks; both had reportedly voted for Musk's preferred candidate, Brad Schimel. A video posted by America PAC showed one winner urging others to vote for Schimel after receiving the money. Though Musk's PAC spent more than $12 million on Schimel's campaign, Susan Crawford ultimately won the race. The lawsuit seeks to prevent Musk from similar activities in future Wisconsin elections.

This isn't the first legal challenge Musk has faced over his election-related giveaways. The state's attorney general filed a similar suit before the race concluded, but a judge did not immediately act. In Pennsylvania, a judge also declined to block Musk's cash awards. The Justice Department has previously warned that such giveaways during elections could be illegal. "The court that Crawford joins in August could ultimately hear the new lawsuit," per CBS News. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)