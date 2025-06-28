Most Crash Test Dummies Are Still Based on Men. It's an Issue

Maine's Maria Weston Kuhn had one big question about the head-on car crash that forced her to have emergency surgery while vacationing in Ireland in 2019: Why were she and her mother seriously hurt, while her father and brother, who were in the front, emerged unscathed? When Kuhn returned home, she found a Consumer Reports article her grandma had clipped that revealed women are 73% more likely to be injured in a frontal crash, per the AP. Yet the dummy used in vehicle tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration dates back to the 1970s and is still modeled almost entirely off a man's body. More: