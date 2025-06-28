Most Crash Test Dummies Are Still Based on Men. It's an Issue

Humanetics has designed a model based on women, but it's twice as expensive
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 28, 2025 5:45 PM CDT
A THOR-5F female crash-test dummy is shown on an impact rig at Humanetics in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on June 10.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Maine's Maria Weston Kuhn had one big question about the head-on car crash that forced her to have emergency surgery while vacationing in Ireland in 2019: Why were she and her mother seriously hurt, while her father and brother, who were in the front, emerged unscathed? When Kuhn returned home, she found a Consumer Reports article her grandma had clipped that revealed women are 73% more likely to be injured in a frontal crash, per the AP. Yet the dummy used in vehicle tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration dates back to the 1970s and is still modeled almost entirely off a man's body. More:

  • Survivor turned activist: Kuhn, 25, took action and founded the nonprofit Drive US Forward after her accident. Its aim: to raise public awareness and encourage members of Congress to sign onto a bill that would require the NHTSA to incorporate a more-advanced female dummy into testing.
  • Evolution: The dummy currently used in NHTSA five-star testing is called the Hybrid III, developed in 1978 and modeled after a 5-foot-9, 171-pound man—the average size in the 1970s but nearly 30 pounds lighter than today's average. A female version is essentially a much smaller version of the male model, with a rubber jacket to represent breasts. It's routinely tested in the passenger or back seat but seldom in the driver's seat, even though the majority of licensed drivers are women.
  • Female version: Michigan-based Humanetics Group has spent more than a decade developing and refining a dummy based on a woman's body, with "all the sensors in the areas where a woman would be injured differently than a man," per President and CEO Christopher O'Connor. Humanetics' female dummy costs around $1 million, about twice the cost of the Hybrid used now. O'Connor says the female dummy more accurately reflects the anatomical differences between the sexes, including in the shape of the neck, collarbone, pelvis, and legs.
  • More-advanced male dummy: Europe has in recent years incorporated a more sophisticated Humanetics male dummy, the THOR-50M, into its testing procedures. Several other countries, including China and Japan, have also adopted it. But both that model and the female version the company uses, the THOR-5F, have been met with skepticism from some American automakers who argue the more advanced models may exaggerate injury risks and undercut the value of some safety features, including seatbelts and airbags. (More here.)

