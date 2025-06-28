Money | Warren Buffett Buffett Donates Stock Worth $6B to 5 Foundations Bill and Melinda Gates organization will receive the largest share By Bob Cronin Posted Jun 28, 2025 5:25 PM CDT Copied Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) On Monday, five charities will receive their designated portions of $6 billion in stock that investor Warren Buffett announced that he's donating. It's the billionaire's largest annual contribution in almost 20 years, Forbes reports, and totals about 12.36 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway. The donations were announced Friday night in a statement in which Buffett said, "The mathematics of the lifetime commitments to the five foundations are interesting." The distribution will bringing the total amount Buffett has given to the five since 2006 to roughly $60 billion, per the AP. The breakdown: 9.4 million shares to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. 943,384 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, which Buffett started with his first wife. 660,366 shares each to the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation. All were started by Buffett's children. The 94-year-old investor said that upon his death, "about 99½%" of his estate is "destined for philanthropic usage" under the terms of his will. His net worth is estimated at $152 billion, per People. Read These Next Trumps ends trade talks with Canada. Mid Actor Sam Rockwell gets residuals from movie he wasn't in. Cops: Arizona 5th graders drew up plot to 'end' a classmate. Report an error