Buffett Donates Stock Worth $6B to 5 Foundations

On Monday, five charities will receive their designated portions of $6 billion in stock that investor Warren Buffett announced that he's donating. It's the billionaire's largest annual contribution in almost 20 years, Forbes reports, and totals about 12.36 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway. The donations were announced Friday night in a statement in which Buffett said, "The mathematics of the lifetime commitments to the five foundations are interesting." The distribution will bringing the total amount Buffett has given to the five since 2006 to roughly $60 billion, per the AP.