Need a Eureka Moment? There's a Special Kind of Nap for That

Struggling to solve a problem? Try a short nap, but not just any nap. A new study indicates people who enter the second of three stages of non-rapid eye movement sleep are likely to experience a "eureka" in the face of a problem. The study involved 90 people aged 18 to 35 who were given a visual computer task with a hidden shortcut. About one in five figured out the shortcut within 25 minutes. The rest were invited to nap for 20 minutes under brain monitoring. After that period, 86% of people who entered the second sleep stage (N2) figured out the shortcut, compared to 64% of those in the first stage (N1) and 55.5% of those who didn't sleep, New Scientist reports.
As only half of participants figured out the shortcut in an earlier experiment without naps, the research suggests that sleep—particularly N2 sleep, marked by intermittent bursts of brain activity called sleep spindles—provided the "eureka," per Smithsonian. Though scientists are still figuring out why this happens, one possibility is that brains in N2 sleep are able to "sift through what's relevant and what's irrelevant," allowing insights "that get to the gist of the problem," neuroscientist Anika Löwe, lead author of the study published Thursday in PLOS Biology, tells New Scientist. However, researchers point out that other stages of sleep might be better suited for different types of cognitive processes.