Need a Eureka Moment? There's a Special Kind of Nap for That

Struggling to solve a problem? Try a short nap, but not just any nap. A new study indicates people who enter the second of three stages of non-rapid eye movement sleep are likely to experience a "eureka" in the face of a problem. The study involved 90 people aged 18 to 35 who were given a visual computer task with a hidden shortcut. About one in five figured out the shortcut within 25 minutes. The rest were invited to nap for 20 minutes under brain monitoring. After that period, 86% of people who entered the second sleep stage (N2) figured out the shortcut, compared to 64% of those in the first stage (N1) and 55.5% of those who didn't sleep, New Scientist reports.