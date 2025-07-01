Hospital Leaders Now Facing Charges in Lucy Letby Case

Three senior leaders from Britain's Countess of Chester Hospital have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as part of a widening investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of babies at the hospital where former nurse Lucy Letby committed her crimes. The inquiry comes as Letby, already serving life sentences for murdering seven infants and attempting to kill seven more, continues to challenge her convictions. An expert panel found no evidence of criminality against her earlier this year, and UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt recently called for an "urgent re-examination" of the case, per the BBC. Monday's arrests place renewed scrutiny on hospital leadership and the systemic failures that may have contributed to the tragedies.
They mark the first such arrests since Letby's own arrest in 2018, per the Guardian. Police later shifted focus to the decision-making of hospital leaders during the period when infant deaths increased. They began investigating potential corporate manslaughter in 2023, widening the probe to include gross negligence manslaughter this past March, per the BBC. The arrested individuals, who've since posted bail, were part of the hospital's senior leadership team between 2015 and 2016. Cheshire police say they are continuing to investigate "the deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neo-natal units of both the Countess of Chester hospital and the Liverpool women's hospital between the period of 2012 to 2016."