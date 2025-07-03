Cops Lure Bank Suspect to His Death With Faygo Red Pop

Police in Saginaw Township, Michigan, say that during negotiations with a man who had taken a woman hostage inside a bank, he requested some Faygo Red Pop. A drone dangled a 24-ounce bottle of the drink in front of a window and a police sniper on the roof of a store across the street shot the man as he reached for it, MLive reports. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Detroit resident Quinton Allen, was fatally wounded. The 40-year-old Mercantile Bank employee he had taken hostage was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released the same day.

Police say Allen entered the Mercantile Saginaw Virtual Branch and Lending Office around 30 minutes after it closed on Friday. After the woman told him she couldn't cash a check, which turned out to be fraudulent, he attacked her and demanded money, police say. Allen was armed with a sharp weapon but he didn't have a gun, police say. ABC12 reports that a warrant was issued for Allen's arrest days earlier after he absconded from a probation residential center in the area that offered an alternative to jail. Records show Allen was on probation for charges of retail fraud and breaking and entering, the Detroit News reports.