Entertainment | Ringo Starr Ringo Starr Sought Script Changes in Biopics Beatles drummer worked with director Sam Mendes on the fixes By John Johnson Posted Jul 3, 2025 10:58 AM CDT Copied Ringo Starr performs at the Grand Ole Opry, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Ringo Starr turns 85 next week, and he gave a lengthy interview to the New York Times for the occasion. Among other things, the resulting profile by Lindsay Zoladz reveals that Starr successfully sought script changes in the upcoming Beatles biopics being directed by Sam Mendes. When he and Mendes went over the script together, Starr thought it provided an inaccurate portrayal of him and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett. "He had a writer—very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I," Starr said. "That's not how we were. I'd say, 'We would never do that.'" No details were provided, but Starr said he is satisfied with the changes. "He'll do what he's doing," Starr said of Mendes, "and I'll send him peace and love." Read the full interview, in which Starr's supporters (including fellow drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band) seek to debunk the narrative that Starr was lucky to land with the Beatles. They make the case that Starr is a brilliant drummer.