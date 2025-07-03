Ringo Starr Sought Script Changes in Biopics

Ringo Starr turns 85 next week, and he gave a lengthy interview to the New York Times for the occasion. Among other things, the resulting profile by Lindsay Zoladz reveals that Starr successfully sought script changes in the upcoming Beatles biopics being directed by Sam Mendes. When he and Mendes went over the script together, Starr thought it provided an inaccurate portrayal of him and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett.

"He had a writer—very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I," Starr said. "That's not how we were. I'd say, 'We would never do that.'"