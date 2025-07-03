Chechnya's Succession: Ailing Leader Eyes His Teen Son

As Chechnya's longtime strongman Ramzan Kadyrov battles a mysterious illness, uncertainty looms over who will control the region he has ruled with an iron grip—setting the stage for a potentially turbulent succession in one of Russia's most volatile corners. Kadyrov, 48, has ruled Chechnya for two decades with strong Kremlin backing, quelling separatism and dissent in exchange for broad autonomy and significant financial subsidies from Moscow. But he now looks to be seriously ill. His illness has become increasingly apparent through his public absences and changed appearance in recent media, per the New York Times .

The Russian government has not commented on his health, but speculation is rampant both inside and outside Chechnya. Locals track his health closely, with some describing a noticeable drop in public threats and fewer official events since his decline. Attention is now turning to Kadyrov's possible successors. His 17-year-old son Adam, recently promoted to key security roles, is seen as a potential heir. Though Russian law requires regional leaders to be at least 30 years old, Kadyrov circumvented that rule with Russian President Vladimir Putin's help as a 28-year-old. However, Putin is said to be against choosing the son, Al Jazeera reported last month.

"The decision is only made by one person—our Supreme Commander," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram last month, per the outlet. Other contenders include Magomed Daudov, linked to Chechnya's anti-gay purge, and Apti Alaudinov, a former security chief now fighting in Ukraine, per the Times. Kadyrov's power has depended on Kremlin support and generous subsidies, with Chechnya receiving far more federal funding than similar Russian regions. Analysts suggest Moscow will likely maintain this financial arrangement to ensure stability, regardless of who succeeds Kadyrov. Meanwhile, some residents express both apprehension and hope about the future, uncertain whether greater freedom or further repression lies ahead.