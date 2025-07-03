Michael Madsen Dead at 67

Mr. Blonde is no more. Michael Madsen, an actor best known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, has died at age 67. Authorities say Madsen was found unresponsive at his Malibu home early Thursday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said he apparently died from natural causes and foul play is not suspected, NBC Los Angeles reports. Madsen, who was born in Chicago, appeared in Tarantino films including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, TMZ reports. The AP reports that his "most memorable screen moment may have been in Reservoir Dogs, when, as Mr. Blonde, he tortured a police officer while dancing to Stealers Wheel's "Stuck in the Middle with You."
Madsen's first movie role was a small part in 1983's War Games. His hundreds of other acting credits include roles in Thelma & Louise, The Doors, and Donnie Brasco. In a statement, his reps described him as "one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."
- "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," his reps said, per the New York Post. "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited."
- "Fame is a two-edged sword," Madsen told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "There are a lot of blessings but also a lot of heavy things that come with it. I think it has a lot to do with the characters I've played. I think I've been more believable than I should have been. I think people really fear me. They see me and go: 'Holy s---, there's that guy!'
- Madsen added: "But I'm not that guy. I'm just an actor. I'm a father, I've got seven children. I'm married, I've been married 20 years. When I'm not making a movie, I'm home, in pajamas, watching The Rifleman on TV, hopefully with my 12-year-old making me a cheeseburger. I sure as hell had my rabble-rousing days, but sooner or later you have to get over that and move on."