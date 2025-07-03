Michael Madsen Dead at 67

Mr. Blonde is no more. Michael Madsen, an actor best known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, has died at age 67. Authorities say Madsen was found unresponsive at his Malibu home early Thursday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said he apparently died from natural causes and foul play is not suspected, NBC Los Angeles reports. Madsen, who was born in Chicago, appeared in Tarantino films including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, TMZ reports. The AP reports that his "most memorable screen moment may have been in Reservoir Dogs, when, as Mr. Blonde, he tortured a police officer while dancing to Stealers Wheel's "Stuck in the Middle with You."