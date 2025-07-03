Hakeem Jeffries Makes Longest-Ever House Speech

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries cannot stop President Trump's domestic policy bill from passing, but he managed to stall its approval for more than eight hours on Thursday—and set a House record in the process. Jeffries took to the House floor at 4:53am to begin speaking against the bill and didn't wrap up until after 1:30pm. As the Hill reports, his duration of 8 hours and 44 minutes makes for the longest speech ever given on the House floor.