House Passes 'Big Beautiful Bill'

They made the deadline: House Republicans on Thursday passed the sprawling legislation that will fund President Trump's domestic policy agenda, reports CNN. Trump had made clear he wanted it by the July 4th holiday on Friday. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania were the only GOP nay votes in the 218-214 tally. Democrats stalled the final vote by more than eight hours thanks to a record-breaking speech by Hakeem Jeffries, but they could not alter the outcome. Cheers of "USA!" erupted from Republican lawmakers after Speaker Mike Johnson brought down his gave to make the vote official, per the New York Times.

Passage came despite criticism—from lawmakers in both parties—that it will send the national deficit soaring and cause millions of low-income Americans to lose health coverage through Medicaid cuts. The measure is centered on $4.5 trillion in tax breaks, most of which are extensions of cuts enacted in Trump's first term that would otherwise expire, notes the AP.