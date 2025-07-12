A Whole Lot of Americans Get Away With Murder

In the United States, nearly half of all murder cases go unsolved. In a piece for the New York Times , German Lopez takes a look at why that's the case. He uses Louisville, Kentucky, as an example: Its police department says it's about 300 officers short, and families of murder victims whose cases have yet to be solved report feeling neglected. Per FBI data, the 2023 national clearance rate for murder (essentially meaning cases in which there was an arrest) was 58%, but this number includes cases solved from previous years. Lopez puts it in plain terms: "A murderer's chance of getting caught within a year essentially comes down to a coin flip."

Other crimes fare even worse, with arrest rates for car theft as low as 8%. US murder clearance rates lag behind those in countries like Australia, Britain, and Germany, which often hit 70% to 90%. Lopez explains that deterrence can help lower crime rates: If killers are caught and incarcerated, that deters would-be killers. He flags the three-part deterrence theory developed in the 18th century by Italian criminologist Cesare Beccaria, who felt that the likelihood someone will be found, the swiftness with which they are punished, and the severity of that punishment are key. "American policy," note Lopez, "often focuses on severity," at the expense of the other two elements.

Lopez details five factors specific to the US that play a part in that lower likelihood: a lack of resources (he points out the NYPD has better funding, staffing, and clearance rates), high case volume, the relative abundance of guns, more gang-related crimes, and community distrust of police. Experts suggest that boosting resources for investigations and adopting new technology, like surveillance and license plate cameras, could help, but privacy concerns remain. Louisville, for its part, has focused on increasing police recruitment and surveillance cameras—but saw its clearance rate decrease in 2024 as compared to the year prior.