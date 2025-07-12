Princess Kate Returns to Wimbledon

She will present women's singles trophy after missing match last year
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 12, 2025 10:08 AM CDT
Princess Kate Arrives at Wimbledon to Present Women's Trophy
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the women's singles final between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova of the US at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.   (Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP)

Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived at the All England Club on Saturday and was set to present the trophy to the winner of the women's singles final at Wimbledon, after not attending the match last year while she was recovering from cancer.

  • The All England Club said Kate, the wife of Prince William, would sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final between eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, and No. 13 Amanda Anisimova, a 23-year-old American. Kate was scheduled to then take part in the on-court trophy presentation, the AP reports.

  • Saturday's title match at Centre Court, which began at 11am Eastern, is the first from Anisimova at any Grand Slam tournament, reports the AP. Swiatek already owns five such trophies, going 5-0 in major finals, but had never been this far on the grass courts of the All England Club. She's been the champion on the French Open's red clay four times and on the US Open's hard courts once.
  • They've never played each other as pros. Both were stars as juniors: Anisimova defeated Coco Gauff for the 2017 US Open junior title, while Swiatek was the Wimbledon junior champion the next year. Whoever wins Saturday will be the eighth consecutive first-time Wimbledon champion.
  • Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016 and has regularly attended the men's and women's finals. However, she was not there when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women's title last year.
  • She did hand the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after his victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's final, when she made only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
  • She has been gradually returning to public duties since announcing last fall that she had completed chemotherapy, and took part in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Britain this week.

