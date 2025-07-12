Princess Kate Returns to Wimbledon

Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived at the All England Club on Saturday and was set to present the trophy to the winner of the women's singles final at Wimbledon, after not attending the match last year while she was recovering from cancer.

The All England Club said Kate, the wife of Prince William, would sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final between eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, and No. 13 Amanda Anisimova, a 23-year-old American. Kate was scheduled to then take part in the on-court trophy presentation, the AP reports.