Michael Madsen's Cause of Death Revealed

Michael Madsen's death at age 67 was caused by heart failure, the actor's cardiologist tells NBC Los Angeles. The frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator was found unresponsive at his Malibu home last week and he was pronounced dead there. His cardiologist says heart failure will be listed as cause of death with heart disease and alcoholism listed as contributing factors, and that no autopsy will be carried out because Madsen had been under his treatment at the time and he signed the death certificate. Madsen's manager confirmed the NBC report in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has closed the case, listing it as a death from natural causes with no foul play involved.