Celebrity | Justin Long Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Are Parents: Source Source tells gossip magazine the couple has welcomed a daughter By Evann Gastillo Posted Jul 18, 2025 1:30 AM CDT Copied Justin Long, left, and Kate Bosworth attend the Michael J. Fox Foundation benefit gala "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's," at Casa Cipriani, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are new parents. The Blue Crush actress and the "I'm a Mac" guy have welcomed a daughter, born via surrogate, a source tells Page Six in an exclusive. The couple has not yet confirmed the news. Bosworth and Long met while filming House of Darkness in 2021 and were publicly dating by the following year and married by 2023. Last year, Long mentioned the pair's future children in an Instagram post celebrating Bosworth's 41st birthday in which he enumerated a long list of things he loves about her. "One day our kids might ask me 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won't let us use?'" he wrote. "And I'll say "Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world." After a number of other "sappy" sentiments about Bosworth, he concluded, "'Of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.'" They might say 'Ew!' Or 'Why?' And I'd say 'Because she completed all of your Dad's favorite love songs.'" Bosworth was previously married to director Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021, while Long famously dated Drew Barrymore. This is the first child for both of them.