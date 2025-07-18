Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Are Parents: Source

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are new parents. The Blue Crush actress and the "I'm a Mac" guy have welcomed a daughter, born via surrogate, a source tells Page Six in an exclusive. The couple has not yet confirmed the news. Bosworth and Long met while filming House of Darkness in 2021 and were publicly dating by the following year and married by 2023. Last year, Long mentioned the pair's future children in an Instagram post celebrating Bosworth's 41st birthday in which he enumerated a long list of things he loves about her. "One day our kids might ask me 'Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won't let us use?'" he wrote.