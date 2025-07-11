Justin Bieber Releases a Surprise Album

Never say never! Justin Bieber surprised fans Friday by releasing Swag, his seventh studio album, hours after he teased it on billboards and social media posts, the AP reports. It is his first album since 2021's Justice and his first since becoming a father last year. "Inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet," Def Jam Recordings said of the 21-track album. Billboards depicting Bieber were found by fans Thursday in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Los Angeles. The singer also shared images of billboards on his official Instagram account along with a tracklist that included song names like "All I Can Take," "Walking Away," "Dadz Love," and "Forgiveness."