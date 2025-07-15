This Could Be Worse Than 'the Worst Thing to Happen to Bees'

As American beekeepers reel from record honeybee losses, a new and even more destructive threat from Southeast Asia is drawing closer—one that could upend the nation's food supply and devastate agriculture, the New York Times reports. After brutal winter die-offs of honeybees in the US—some beekeepers lost around 90% of their hives—the industry is bracing for an even bigger menace in the form of a mite. In the past year, nearly 56% of managed honeybee colonies died, the highest number since surveys began in 2011. Bees are essential to US agriculture, pollinating $15 billion worth of crops annually, but they're beset by habitat loss, disease, pesticides, and, most destructively, the varroa mite: a parasite from Southeast Asia that's been decimating colonies since the late 1980s.

Varroa mites are already "the worst thing to happen to bees in our lifetime," says the executive director of a nonprofit supporting US beekeepers. But experts are now warning of something even worse: Tropilaelaps mites, another Southeast Asian parasite that's been moving west. Unlike varroa, this mite reproduces faster and inflicts even more damage—scientists say if it hits US shores, it could cause the commercial beekeeping industry to collapse. "We already have a perfect storm of problematic issues for our bees," says a University of Colorado entomologist who's racing to develop early detection tests. Scientific American did a deep dive on his work in April, and reported that systemic detection of the mites is still years away.

So far, Tropilaelaps hasn't reached North America, but climate change and global trade mean it may just be a matter of time. Earlier this year, Entomology Today explained part of the problem: The mites are able to survive on adult bees long enough to travel pretty far. The US tightly controls bee imports, but loopholes exist, and experts say a lack of robust monitoring could mean the mites are already here, undetected. Meanwhile, funding cuts and firings at the USDA have weakened the nation's ability to respond, adding to beekeepers' anxiety over food security. "People talk about, you know, if we don't have bees, we won't have food," says an Oregon beekeeper. "And I don't know if they realize how close we came to that this year."