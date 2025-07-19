Gabbard Wants Obama Aides Tried Over Russia Findings

In a new attempt to discredit the findings that Russia wanted Donald Trump to win the 2016 presidential election, the US director of national intelligence has accused several officials in Barack Obama's administration of participating in a "treasonous conspiracy." Tulsi Gabbard said she'll provide her newly declassified information to the Justice Department so the former officials can face criminal prosecution, Politico reports, "to ensure nothing like this ever happens again." Democrats responded that it didn't happen at all, per the New York Times, saying the new report is full of mistakes and contradicts previous intelligence assessments of Russia's actions.