A Super Bowl Champ Is Dead at 38

Former linebacker Bryan Braman had a rare form of cancer
Posted Jul 17, 2025 3:51 PM CDT
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Najee Goode (52) and defensive end Bryan Braman (50), celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33.   (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A former NFL linebacker with a Super Bowl ring has died at age 38 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer only months ago, reports CNN. Bryan Braman played seven seasons in the NFL, including with the Philadelphia Eagles when they won the championship in 2017, per People. He also played with the Houston Texans. Braman was diagnosed in February with an unspecified cancer, but one described as rare and aggressive by his agent.

"Rest in Peace brother," wrote former teammate JJ Watt. "Gone far too soon." Watt was among those contributing to a GoFundMe page for Braman. The native of Spokane, Washington, was homeless for parts of his high school years, per Click2Houston, but went on to play for West Texas A&M University before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

"You look at his journey and beating the odds to make it to the NFL after going undrafted," said agent Sean Stellato. "Not only making it, but producing and becoming a world champion, he had a real hard journey. ... He was a staple for what football and underdogs are about."

