Trump Calls Netanyahu After Shell Hits Gaza Church

An Israeli shell slammed into the compound of the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing three people and wounding 10 others, including the parish priest, according to church officials. Pope Francis, who died in April, had regularly spoken to the priest about the war's toll on civilians, the AP reports. Francis had called the church daily, even when he was hospitalized. The shelling of Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza also damaged the church compound, where hundreds of Palestinians have been sheltering from the 21-month Israel-Hamas war. Israel expressed regret over what it described as an accident and said it was investigating.