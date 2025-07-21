US | MRI Wife Saw MRI Machine 'Snatch' Husband in Fatal Accident Long Island man was killed after he was pulled into machine by metal necklace By Evann Gastaldo Posted Jul 21, 2025 3:00 AM CDT Copied An MRI machine is seen in Pittsburgh, Nov. 26, 2014. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) The Long Island man who died after being sucked into an MRI machine had previously worn the bulky metal chain that was around his neck at the time to the MRI facility, his grieving widow tells News 12 Long Island. Adrienne Jones-McAllister says the technician had previously talked to her husband about the chain, which Keith McAllister used for weight training, but still allowed him into the room with the MRI machine when Jones-McAllister asked for the tech to get him so he could help her down off the table after she'd undergone an MRI on her knee. She says she saw the machine "snatch him" as he walked toward her. See the interview here. Read These Next Baseball has a dirty secret hiding in plain sight. In Taiwan, a strange controversy over blood donations. Royal Opera House the scene of a surprise protest. Newborn's sex isn't random, research suggests. Report an error