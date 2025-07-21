Wife Saw MRI Machine 'Snatch' Husband in Fatal Accident

The Long Island man who died after being sucked into an MRI machine had previously worn the bulky metal chain that was around his neck at the time to the MRI facility, his grieving widow tells News 12 Long Island. Adrienne Jones-McAllister says the technician had previously talked to her husband about the chain, which Keith McAllister used for weight training, but still allowed him into the room with the MRI machine when Jones-McAllister asked for the tech to get him so he could help her down off the table after she'd undergone an MRI on her knee. She says she saw the machine "snatch him" as he walked toward her. See the interview here.