Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Accidentally Kills Young Son: Sources

The 13-year-old step-grandson of television star Dog the Bounty Hunter was fatally shot by his father in a tragic accident, sources tell TMZ. Gregory Zecca, the son of the reality star's wife Francie from a previous marriage, was at his Florida apartment with his son, Anthony, when the shooting took place Saturday night, sources say. Police called the situation an "isolated incident" and said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Dog, real name Duane Chapman, starred in his original show with his then-wife, Beth Chapman, and other family members; she died in 2019, and he has said he and his current wife became close as they both grieved their late spouses. They wed in 2021, and Zecca has worked on his stepfather's bounty hunting team.