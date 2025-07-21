Owner Reunited With Missing Cat 5 Years Later

When a Michigan family rescued a stray cat, they probably weren't expecting the feline's owner to be located—in Germany. And yet that's what happened after the Oceana County Animal Friends took in the kitty and got it checked for a microchip, WZZM-13 reports. The rescue organization was able to contact Olga Heigis, the registered owner of the cat, who explained what had happened: The cat, named Trixie, went missing shortly before Heigis relocated from Michigan to Germany—in 2020. Heigis is now planning to fly back to the states to retrieve her long-lost animal companion.