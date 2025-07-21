Saudi Arabia's 'Sleeping Prince' Dies After 20 Years in Coma

Saudi Arabia's "Sleeping Prince" never woke up. Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, 36, died Saturday after spending more than 20 years in a coma. He was a 15-year-old military cadet in London when he suffered severe brain injuries and internal bleeding in a road accident, Gulf News reports. His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, long refused to take him off life support, citing his belief in divine healing.

On social media, the father regularly shared video of his son's room at a medical facility in Riyadh decorated for special occasions, and of what appeared to be mild improvements in his son's condition, including lifting his fingers, reports People. "With hearts believing in Allah will and decree, and with deep sorrow and sadness, we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away today," the father said, in Arabic, in a post on X Saturday.