GM Drops 8.1% After Warning of Tariff Hit

US stocks drifted to another record Tuesday following some mixed profit reports, as General Motors and other big US companies gave updates on how much President Trump's tariffs are hurting or helping them.
- The S&P 500 rose 4.02 points, or 0.1%, to 6,309.62 to beat the all-time high it set a day earlier.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.37 points, or 0.4%, to 44,502.44.
- The Nasdaq composite fell 81.49 points, or 0.4%, to 20,892.68.
General Motors dropped 8.1% despite reporting a stronger profit than expected, the AP
reports. The automaker said it's still expecting a $4 billion to $5 billion hit to its results over 2025 because of tariffs and that it hopes to mitigate 30% of that. GM also said it will feel more pain because of tariffs in the current quarter than it did during the spring.