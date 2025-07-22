GM Drops 8.1% After Warning of Tariff Hit

US stocks drifted to another record Tuesday following some mixed profit reports, as General Motors and other big US companies gave updates on how much President Trump's tariffs are hurting or helping them.

The S&P 500 rose 4.02 points, or 0.1%, to 6,309.62 to beat the all-time high it set a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.37 points, or 0.4%, to 44,502.44.

The Nasdaq composite fell 81.49 points, or 0.4%, to 20,892.68.