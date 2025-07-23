Aussie 'Natural Disaster' Kills Thousands of Marine Animals

A toxic algae bloom sprawling off the coast of South Australia has killed hundreds of marine species and left the region's tourism and fishing industries reeling. On Tuesday, State Premier Peter Malinauskas discussed the toll that the outbreak has taken on more than 400 species and the widespread disruption it has brought to local businesses, reports Reuters . "I want to be really clear about this. This is a natural disaster," Malinauskas said, adding that it was an "unprecedented event," per the CBC .

The bloom, first discovered in March, now covers roughly 1,700 square miles. Scientists attribute the outbreak to an overgrowth of Karenia mikimotoi, a species of algae that deprives water of oxygen as it decays and is particularly hazardous to fish. An unusually intense marine heat wave—warming waters by about 36.5 degrees Fahrenheit above average—has been cited as a significant factor fueling the bloom's expansion.

Local authorities have responded by pledging a combined $18 million or so in relief, split equally between state and federal governments. The funds are earmarked for cleanup operations, scientific research, and support for affected businesses. Despite the state-level disaster designation, federal officials have so far declined to formally declare a national disaster, a move that would trigger broader federal assistance.

Tourism and aquaculture have taken direct hits. Oyster and mussel farms have closed temporarily due to a toxin produced by the algae, and reports suggest the bloom has led to thousands of wildlife deaths, including sharks and rays. More than 13,850 dead marine animals have been recorded by the public using the iNaturalist app. Health experts say the toxins in the water can also affect humans, per ABC Australia, causing respiratory issues and skin rashes, though not usually anything long-lasting.