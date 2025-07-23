Bear Mauls Hiker on Popular Trail in Anchorage

A brown bear attacked a woman as she hiked a popular trail in a hillside neighborhood in Anchorage, Alaska, and officials are still looking for the animal, state police said. State troopers used a helicopter to take the woman from the Basher Trail to a hospital, police spokesman Christopher Barraza said; her injuries aren't considered life-threatening, per the AP .

The woman, who hasn't been identified, called 911 at around 3pm local time on Tuesday and told the dispatcher that she'd been mauled by a bear about 2 miles into the trail, in Stuckagain Heights, and couldn't walk, Barraza said. The trail is in the Chugach Mountains, which sit along Anchorage's eastern border. The woman spoke with officials by phone for about an hour, telling them the area she was in as they used drones to try to find her. She told them the bear ran off after it mauled her and that she wasn't able to see which direction it headed.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game blocked off the area and is searching for the bear, Barraza said. Anchorage, which is by far Alaska's biggest city, is home to about 290,000 people. About 350 black bears, 65 brown bears, and 1,600 moose also live there. "We're advising everybody to make sure they go prepared when they go to do hikes and trails," Barraza said. "Make sure you know what to do when you see a bear, carry your bear spray, stuff like that." The fire department wrote on Facebook that hikers should temporarily avoid the trails around the Stuckagain Heights area.