Kids Among 12 Dead in Thai-Cambodia Border Clash

A deadly border clash between Thai and Cambodian troops has left at least 12 dead—all but one of them civilians—and forced mass evacuations in the reigniting of a century-old dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbors, reports the BBC. Another two dozen civilians and seven military personnel were injured, Thai authorities say, per the Guardian. The incident unfolded with both sides blaming each other for firing the first shots. Thailand says its forces responded after Cambodian troops opened fire following a failed attempt at negotiation; Cambodia alleges that Thai soldiers advanced on a contested temple, prompting the confrontation. Reports say both armies used heavy weapons, with Thailand accusing Cambodia of launching rockets and Cambodia claiming Thai airstrikes hit its military positions.