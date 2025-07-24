Lara Trump Makes Decision on Senate Race

Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley is entering North Carolina's Senate race with President Trump's backing, sources tell Politico . Whatley steps in after Lara Trump—President Trump's daughter-in-law and former RNC co-chair—decided not to pursue the seat , opting instead to continue hosting her Fox News show . Lara Trump is expected to endorse Whatley, and the two will likely make joint appearances as the campaign heats up, per Politico. Whatley's candidacy introduces a high-stakes contest in a state where Democrats see a rare opportunity to flip a Senate seat. Former Gov. Roy Cooper, a popular two-term Democrat, is expected to announce his own campaign soon, setting up a closely watched race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis.

President Trump, who reportedly believes Whatley's familiarity with North Carolina politics and his national credentials make him a strong contender, is reportedly optimistic about the campaign, despite privately acknowledging the challenge of facing Cooper. Insiders suggest Trump's endorsement will help Whatley avoid a contentious GOP primary. Whatley, elected RNC chair in March 2024, previously led the North Carolina GOP and is credited with helping the party secure significant wins in recent elections. His established network of donors and allies is likely to make this one of the most expensive races of the cycle. An official campaign announcement is expected in the next week or so, with Trump also poised to name a successor at the RNC around the same time.