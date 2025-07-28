How to Fund a $1B Air Force One Renovation

The cost to renovate a "free" Air Force One gifted by Qatar remains a tightly kept secret, with the White House classifying the price tag. But a $934 million budget transfer, quietly moved from the ballooning nuclear missile modernization program, is widely believed to be funding the overhaul, the New York Times reports, noting Air Force officials have privately admitted pulling from that total. President Trump has defended accepting the lavish "gift," arguing it's a win for taxpayers. However, some lawmakers and watchdogs are uneasy, pointing to ethical quandaries and the unusual use of funds earmarked for nuclear defense.

The aircraft, currently decked out with gold trim and slated for high-end security upgrades, will be transformed at a Texas facility that specializes in secretive projects. The renovations include advanced communications, anti-missile defenses, and a thorough sweep for any potential Qatari-planted bugs. The true cost remains a guessing game. While the Air Force's top official has floated estimates under $400 million, skeptics doubt the project will come in that low, and the classified status makes it impossible to verify. That comes as Trump loudly criticizes other government upgrades, including a $2.5 billion renovation of Federal Reserve headquarters, the Times notes.