She Helped Start 'Hula Hoop' Craze, Lost Out on the Money

Joan Anderson's role in the famous toy's history only came to light decades after the fact
Posted Jul 28, 2025 7:37 AM CDT
She Helped Start 'Hula Hoop' Craze, Lost Out on the Money
A screenshot of Joan Anderson from the trailer for 'Hula Girl.'   (YouTube)

If you've ever used a hula hoop, you have Joan Anderson to thank—though she didn't profit from the toy craze. Anderson's death this month at age 101 in California prompts the New York Times to recount her extraordinary story—one that only came to light in the 2018 documentary Hula Girl. The details:

  • Anderson was living in Los Angeles in 1956 when she visited her native Australia and saw locals having a blast swiveling wooden hoops for exercise. Back in LA, she asked her mother to mail her one. A dinner party quip about her "doing the hula" inspired the now-iconic name.

  • Anderson and her husband, Wayne, took the "hula hoop" idea to the legendary toy company Wham-O, striking a handshake deal in a parking lot with a Wham-O exec who was an acquaintance, per Deadline. "There were no witnesses," Anderson says in the documentary. "Just Spud (the exec) and my husband, and myself." The exec promised to reward them if the toy took off, which it most certainly did. Wham-O's plastic hula hoops became a national sensation, with $30 million in sales in just two months—but the Andersons saw none of it.
  • A lawsuit in 1961 netted the Andersons only a few thousand dollars, and Wham-O moved on to other hits.
  • As Deadline reported when the film came out, the mother of filmmaker Amy Hill gave her the tip after overhearing a conversation in a restaurant about the toy's origin story.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X