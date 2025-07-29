Liver Cancer Cases Could Nearly Double by 2050

A new global study points to a striking stat: About 60% of liver cancer cases—currently killing more than 700,000 people worldwide each year—could be prevented by tackling a handful of risk factors. Published in the Lancet journal, the study highlights chronic hepatitis B and C, heavy alcohol use, and liver diseases linked to obesity and metabolic issues as the main culprits. "Liver cancer is common, it causes immense suffering and death, and the saddest part for me as a physician is that most of the cases are preventable," Dr. Brian P. Lee of USC's Keck School of Medicine, who wasn't involved in the new study, tells the New York Times.

Liver cancer ranks as the sixth most common cancer, and the third deadliest. "It is one of the most challenging cancers to treat, with five-year survival rates ranging from approximately 5% to 30%," study co-author Dr. Jian Zhou tells HealthDay. The study anticipates nearly 1.5 million new cases annually by 2050 if current trends continue, with alcohol- and metabolic-related liver diseases expected to drive a growing share of those numbers.