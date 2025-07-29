Trump Adds a 3rd Scottish Golf Course to His Collection

President Trump opened a new golf course bearing his name in Scotland on Tuesday, capping a five-day foreign trip designed around promoting his family's luxury properties and playing golf. "Let's go. 1-2-3," Trump said before he cut the red ribbon. Trump and his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., were also set to play the first round at the new Trump course in the village of Balmedie, on the northern coast of Scotland. "This has been an unbelievable development," Trump said before the ceremonial opening. He thanked his son Eric for his work on the project, reports the AP, saying it was "truly a labor of love for him."
Billing itself the "Greatest 36 Holes in Golf," the Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, was designed by Eric Trump. The new course is hosting a PGA Seniors Championship later this week, after Trump leaves. It will be the third owned by the Trump Organization in Scotland, though the president himself does not appear to be popular in the nation. Trump bought Turnberry in 2014 and owns another course near Aberdeen. The president invited Keir Starmer, who famously doesn't golf, aboard Air Force One so the British prime minister could get a private tour of his Aberdeen properties before Tuesday's ceremonial opening. "Even if you play badly, it's still good," Trump said.