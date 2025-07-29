Trump Adds a 3rd Scottish Golf Course to His Collection

President Trump opened a new golf course bearing his name in Scotland on Tuesday, capping a five-day foreign trip designed around promoting his family's luxury properties and playing golf. "Let's go. 1-2-3," Trump said before he cut the red ribbon. Trump and his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., were also set to play the first round at the new Trump course in the village of Balmedie, on the northern coast of Scotland. "This has been an unbelievable development," Trump said before the ceremonial opening. He thanked his son Eric for his work on the project, reports the AP, saying it was "truly a labor of love for him."