Live Here, Expect a Hefty Grocery Bill

Visual Capitalist's list is topped by Hawaii, where residents pay an average of $334 per week
Posted Jul 29, 2025 9:12 AM CDT
States With the Highest, Lowest Grocery Bills
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/eggeeggjiew)

The average US household is forking over $270 a week for groceries, according to stats from the US Census Bureau cited by Delish. That figure, however, is exceeded in nearly 40% of the states in the country, as determined by Visual Capitalist, which analyzed grocery bills across the land to see where it costs the most to keep one's fridge and pantry stocked. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the two states not connected to the rest (Hawaii and Alaska) see the highest tabs. Here, the most and least expensive of the 50 states and Washington, DC:

Most expensive states

  1. Hawaii; $334 (weekly average grocery bill)
  2. Alaska; $329
  3. California; $298
  4. Nevada; $295
  5. Mississippi; $291
  6. Washington; $288
  7. Florida; $287
  8. New Mexico; $286
  9. Texas; $286
  10. Louisiana; $283

Least expensive states

  1. Delaware; $246
  2. Montana; $246
  3. Missouri; $244
  4. Indiana; $239
  5. New Hampshire; $239
  6. West Virginia; $239
  7. Michigan; $236
  8. Nebraska; $235
  9. Iowa; $227
  10. Wisconsin; $221
(In these states, retirement funds won't last as long.)

