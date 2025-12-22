Kansas City Chiefs Announce They're Changing States

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday they will relocate across the Kansas-Missouri border in a new, $3 billion domed stadium that will be ready by the 2031 season. The team had talked about moving for years, negotiating with governments in both states on a stadium deal. The final step was taken Monday in a packed room at the Kansas Capitol in Topeka when the Legislative Coordinating Council, which includes the state's top lawmakers, unanimously approved a bond package to pay for most of the stadium and a surrounding district, the AP reports. The Chiefs have played in Missouri since 1963 and at Arrowhead Stadium since 1972.

