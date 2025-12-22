Most US Adults Aren't Making Year-End Charitable Donations

Most Americans aren't making end-of-year charitable giving plans, according to the results of a new AP-NORC poll, despite the many fundraising appeals made by nonprofits that rely on donation surges in the calendar's final month to reach budget targets. The survey, which was conducted in early December by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that about half US adults say they've already made their charitable contributions for 2025. Just 18% say they've donated and will donate again before the year is over. Only 6% report they haven't given yet but will do so by December's end. The rest, 30%, haven't donated and don't plan to.