World's Strongest Quake Since 2011 Hits Near Russia

Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning Tuesday after a massive quake hit close to Russia's Kamchatka peninsula. The United States Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.7—the world's strongest quake since Japan's devastating 9.0-9.1 Tohuku earthquake in 2011. The National Tsunami Warning Center, based in Alaska, issued a tsunami warning for parts of the Alaska Aleutian Islands, and a tsunami watch for the West Coast all the way from Alaska to Mexico.

A tsunami warning also was extended to Hawaii, with the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center saying a tsunami from the quake had been generated that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands. "Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property," the warning stated. The first waves were expected around 7pm local time, which is 1am Eastern.