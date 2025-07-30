PETA Targets 'Egregiously Cruel' Lobster Festival

PETA is taking legal action against the organizers of the Maine Lobster Festival, arguing that the event's signature practice of steaming lobsters alive is unlawfully cruel. The animal rights group filed a lawsuit against both the festival and the City of Rockland last week, demanding a permanent ban on "the steaming of live lobsters on public lands," a process that it calls "egregiously cruel," Fox News reports.

PETA's complaint contends that the festival violates Maine's animal cruelty laws and creates a public nuisance by subjecting visitors to what it describes as the illegal torment and killing of some 16,000 lobsters each year. According to the group, the practice prevents people from enjoying public spaces without witnessing acts of animal suffering. Asher Smith, PETA's director of litigation, says the lawsuit seeks to end what he calls "municipally supported cruelty." Smith says PETA is pushing to "end these horrific displays and restore compassionate Rockland residents' ability to enjoy Harbor Park year-round."

PETA argues that the festival is violating a state law that calls for sentient animals to receive an "instantaneous death," USA Today reports. The group says the festival's practice of chilling lobsters before steaming them isn't enough to prevent suffering. PETA argues that the scientific consensus is that lobsters are sentient and can feel pain.

Organizers of the Maine Lobster Festival—which began Wednesday and runs until Sunday—and the Rockland Festival Corporation responded by defending their practices, emphasizing that their lobster preparation methods are the same ones that have been used worldwide "for generations." They also pointed to ongoing scientific debate about whether lobsters experience pain in a manner similar to mammals, claiming "they do not have a brain capable of processing pain."