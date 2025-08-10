ChatGPT will instruct 13-year-olds how to get drunk and high, tell them how to conceal eating disorders, and even compose a suicide letter to their parents if asked, per new research from a watchdog group. The AP reviewed three-plus hours of interactions between ChatGPT and researchers posing as vulnerable teens. The artificial intelligence chatbot typically provided warnings against risky activity but went on to deliver startlingly detailed and personalized plans for drug use, calorie-restricted diets, and self-injury. Center for Countering Digital Hate researchers also repeated their inquiries on a large scale, classifying more than half of ChatGPT's 1,200 responses as dangerous.