Abbott Says He Could Make Redistricting Fight Last Years

Democrats and Republicans attacked each other Sunday over the congressional redistricting battle in Texas, with Gov. Greg Abbott threatening to make the fight go on for years if that's what it takes to ensure his party wins. On the other side of the aisle, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker got personal in response to the Republican effort. The rhetoric included:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: On Fox News Sunday, the GOP governor said he'd use his authority to keep calling special sessions of the Texas legislature to extend the battle indefinitely. The special session lasts 30 days, he said, per the Guardian, "and as soon as this one is over, I'm going to call another one, then another one, then another one, then another one." If the Democrats who left the state to prevent a House vote on the GOP plan "want to evade that arrest, they're going to stay outside Texas for literally years," he said.