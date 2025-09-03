One Ranking Illustrates Chinese Carmakers' Rise

Four Chinese carmakers have muscled into Australia's automotive top 10 for the first time, as the country's appetite for Chinese-made vehicles soars. In August alone, Australians snapped up more than 20,000 Chinese cars, according to industry data, which is 8,000 more than they did the August prior. That pushed BYD, GWM, MG, and Chery up the rankings, reports the Guardian —at the expense of Japanese and American rivals. BYD landed in sixth place, leapfrogging Mitsubishi, while the others took slots eight through 10.

Industry leaders credit the surge to competitive pricing and a broader range of electric vehicles, which are drawing in value-focused buyers. The picture isn't so pleasant for Tesla, whose run in Australia has hit a speed bump. Sales of the Model 3, once the country's best-selling passenger car, have plummeted—just 4,680 sold this year to date versus 12,000 in the same period last year. Overall, Tesla sales are down more than a third, echoing declines seen in Europe. The carmaker ranked 12th in sales in August in Australia.

As for why this matters, KRAsia provides some fascinating context: Some view Australia's automotive market as the most competitive in the world, with more than 70 brands angling for a slice of the 1.2 million new cars and trucks sold each year. The US sells more than 10 times that many vehicles—about 17 million—but has closer to 40 brands available.