Health Insurance Is Set for a Steep Hike

Americans can expect a significant jump in health insurance premiums over the next couple of years, with costs set for the largest increase in at least half a decade. Multiple industry surveys project that businesses will see premiums rise by 9% or more in 2026—costs likely to trickle down to employees, per the Washington Post . The Wall Street Journal cites similar findings, noting that "already-steep boosts in recent years ... have pushed the annual expense for family coverage high enough to equal the price of a small car."

For the 24 million people enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, the situation looks particularly grim, per the Post. If pandemic-era federal subsidies expire as scheduled and fall off what CNBC calls the "subsidy cliff," average premiums could soar by more than 75% next year, according to the nonpartisan KFF.

A mix of forces is fueling the spike, per the Post. New high-priced obesity drugs known as GLP-1s are being prescribed at a much higher rate, with usage rising sharply over the past few years. These drugs can run up to $800 a month, prompting many employers to tighten coverage requirements. Insurers are also bracing for the possible imposition of tariffs on pharmaceutical imports—especially from China, which supplies a large share of US drug ingredients. The Trump administration's consideration of tariffs as high as 250% could further inflate costs.

The looming end of ACA subsidies is drawing bipartisan concern, even among traditional opponents of the program. Recent polling shows wide support for extending the subsidies, with vulnerable lawmakers warning of steep increases for families if the credits disappear. About 4 million people could drop coverage in the first year without the extra help, and those remaining in the ACA marketplace are likely to see even higher premiums as a result. Congress has approved these subsidies twice, but there's no guarantee it will do so again before the 2026 midterms.